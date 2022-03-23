UEX (TSE:UEX) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.41

Shares of UEX Co. (TSE:UEX – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.41 and traded as low as C$0.40. UEX shares last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 1,007,643 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$231.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00.

About UEX (TSE:UEX)

UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds uranium, cobalt, and nickel exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's flagship property is the West Bear project measuring approximately 7,660 hectares comprising 23 contiguous areas located in the Wollaston Lake area of northern Saskatchewan.

