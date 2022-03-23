UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Inogen worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INGN. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Inogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Inogen by 383.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inogen by 159.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Inogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Inogen by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $156,614.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.13. The stock has a market cap of $757.53 million, a P/E ratio of -114.89 and a beta of 0.92. Inogen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $82.35.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INGN. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

