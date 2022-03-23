UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 3,017 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of USANA Health Sciences worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 488.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Walter Noot sold 1,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $106,099.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $27,961.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,653 shares of company stock valued at $600,825. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on USNA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $80.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.94 and a 200 day moving average of $95.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.89. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.52 and a 1 year high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.00 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

