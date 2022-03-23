UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,420 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Senseonics worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 167,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 30.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 1.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 236,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

In related news, CFO Nick B. Tressler sold 72,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $179,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow sold 464,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $1,142,399.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,020,643 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,304. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.61.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

