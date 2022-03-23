UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,550 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 277,016 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 82.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 44.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ITUB shares. Barclays started coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.88%.

About Itaú Unibanco (Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.