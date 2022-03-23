UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,169 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of Benchmark Electronics worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 28.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 38.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 37.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BHE opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $934.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $633.05 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 66.00%.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

