Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s current price.

TUFN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of TUFN opened at $8.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.79. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.62.

Tufin Software Technologies ( NYSE:TUFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.38 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,756,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,642 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $19,993,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $10,681,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 801,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 449.8% in the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 764,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after buying an additional 625,338 shares during the period. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

