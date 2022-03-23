Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (LON:TIGT) to Issue GBX 0.49 Dividend

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (LON:TIGT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Troy Income & Growth Trust stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 75.80 ($1.00). 3,199,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,000. The stock has a market capitalization of £233.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 74.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 77.45. Troy Income & Growth Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 67.80 ($0.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 83 ($1.09).

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Personal Assets Trust Administration Company Limited. It is co-managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

