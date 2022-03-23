TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) and ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Critical Comparison

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) and ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for TriNet Group and ACV Auctions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriNet Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 ACV Auctions 0 2 11 0 2.85

TriNet Group currently has a consensus price target of $87.31, indicating a potential downside of 5.65%. ACV Auctions has a consensus price target of $29.83, indicating a potential upside of 108.33%. Given ACV Auctions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ACV Auctions is more favorable than TriNet Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.5% of TriNet Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of ACV Auctions shares are held by institutional investors. 39.3% of TriNet Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TriNet Group and ACV Auctions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriNet Group 7.44% 43.60% 10.89% ACV Auctions -21.89% -13.47% -8.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TriNet Group and ACV Auctions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriNet Group $4.54 billion 1.34 $338.00 million $5.07 18.25 ACV Auctions $358.43 million 6.24 -$78.18 million ($0.90) -15.91

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than ACV Auctions. ACV Auctions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriNet Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TriNet Group beats ACV Auctions on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc., operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

