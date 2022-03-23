TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.250-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $925.68 million-$951.39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $882.41 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.09. The company had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,768. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.10. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $208.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TriMas will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TriMas from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st.

In other TriMas news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $94,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Finley bought 3,236 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in TriMas by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in TriMas by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

