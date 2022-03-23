Trifast (LON:TRI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $143.01

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 143.01 ($1.88) and traded as low as GBX 115.08 ($1.51). Trifast shares last traded at GBX 118 ($1.55), with a volume of 27,284 shares traded.

TRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.42) price objective on shares of Trifast in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 139 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 143.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.57. The firm has a market cap of £160.58 million and a PE ratio of 19.67.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

