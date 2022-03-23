Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Position Reduced by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S cut its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 37,449 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply accounts for 3.8% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned about 0.86% of Tractor Supply worth $232,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Argus raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.75.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSCO stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.40. 7,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,919. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $167.65 and a twelve month high of $239.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

