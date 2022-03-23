Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) by 346.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 15.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 100,575.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 36.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TR opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of -0.01. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.88 and a 52 week high of $39.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

