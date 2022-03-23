TMC the metals (TMC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TMC opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. TMC the metals has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

TMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush initiated coverage on TMC the metals in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CEO Gerard Barron bought 47,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $94,876.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrei Karkar purchased 748,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $1,497,914.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TMC the metals in the 4th quarter valued at $845,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in TMC the metals in the 4th quarter valued at $817,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in TMC the metals in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TMC the metals in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TMC the metals in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.