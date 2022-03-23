TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Shares Gap Up to $2.19

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.19, but opened at $2.47. TMC the metals shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 84,572 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMC shares. Wedbush started coverage on TMC the metals in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76.

In other TMC the metals news, Director Andrei Karkar bought 748,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $1,497,914.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gerard Barron bought 47,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $94,876.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in TMC the metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in TMC the metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TMC the metals in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in TMC the metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TMC the metals in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMC the metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

