The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 182.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,039 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 89.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 76.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,691,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 533.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,632,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,124 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,730 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $572,592.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $151.88 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.99 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $367.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.29.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

