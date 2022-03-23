The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 2.8% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,171,000 after buying an additional 511,802 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $120,932,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,431,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $919,277,000 after acquiring an additional 302,979 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.3% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,046,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $395,701,000 after acquiring an additional 278,806 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,482,000 after purchasing an additional 274,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.67.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $4.01 on Wednesday, hitting $343.01. 2,791,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,525,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.72 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $114.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

