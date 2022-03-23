The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.10

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.10 and traded as low as $5.93. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund shares last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 21,403 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09.

Get The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%.

In other The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $32,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 24.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 785,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 156,151 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the third quarter worth $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 22.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 13.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. 11.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GCV)

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.