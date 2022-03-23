The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $90.14

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$90.14 and traded as high as C$99.50. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at C$98.97, with a volume of 201,106 shares changing hands.

Separately, CIBC upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$90.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$98.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.99.

In other news, Senior Officer Allan Brett purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$87.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$878,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,076,150. Also, Senior Officer Edward Ryan sold 95,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.59, for a total value of C$8,138,049.42.

About The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

