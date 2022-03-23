Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,277 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.6% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $281,312,000 after buying an additional 8,423,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $1,447,578,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after acquiring an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 299.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $631,221,000 after purchasing an additional 610,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $935.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $5.13 on Wednesday, reaching $999.11. 40,026,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,515,010. The company has a fifty day moving average of $892.01 and a 200-day moving average of $939.18. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.90, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total transaction of $1,283,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,576 shares of company stock worth $74,305,104. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

