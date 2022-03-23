Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.17.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

NYSE TRNO traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,752. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.97. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.87 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 4.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,624,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,281,000 after buying an additional 1,055,430 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,811,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,387,000 after buying an additional 119,871 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,067,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,659,000 after purchasing an additional 318,586 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,186,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,466,000 after purchasing an additional 637,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,160,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,249,000 after purchasing an additional 379,981 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terreno Realty (Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.