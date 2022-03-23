Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50, Briefing.com reports. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE TME traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $4.98. The stock had a trading volume of 174,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,731,646. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,205,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,274 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,059,000 after purchasing an additional 225,171 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 659,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 451,710 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 603,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 19,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1,386.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 407,261 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TME shares. TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $5.70 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.98.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group (Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.