Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Menon anticipates that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

ERIC has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a SEK 121 target price (down from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 100 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. DZ Bank lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a SEK 125 price target (up previously from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $9.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter worth approximately $505,000.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

