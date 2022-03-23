TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 97 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,421,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,096.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 12,956 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,443,000 after acquiring an additional 811,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $4.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $343.41. 4,058,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,095,813. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $320.62 and a 12 month high of $369.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $344.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.