TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 6,756 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,756 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Eversource Energy by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,346,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,591,000 after acquiring an additional 126,823 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,730,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,284,000 after acquiring an additional 58,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Eversource Energy by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,657,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,251,000 after acquiring an additional 548,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ES. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.22.

In other news, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $156,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,930 shares of company stock worth $495,504. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ES traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,685,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.66. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 72.03%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

