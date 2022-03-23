TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 58 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,284 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,356 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,529 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $523,687,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 102.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,366,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $808,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,602 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,439 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock traded down $3.19 on Wednesday, hitting $213.46. 23,669,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,672,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.21. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $185.82 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $62,927.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,949 shares of company stock worth $1,721,289. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

