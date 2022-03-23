TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 26 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total transaction of $60,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total value of $56,938.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,064 shares of company stock valued at $15,646,063. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.22.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $23.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $669.22. 608,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,646. The firm has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.60 and a fifty-two week high of $697.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $628.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $623.53.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.