TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 198 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,129 shares of company stock worth $11,746,846. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.42. 6,285,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,090,627. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.10. The stock has a market cap of $280.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $102.05 and a one year high of $160.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 87.44%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

