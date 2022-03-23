TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 115.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVAX. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Novavax by 201.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 47.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.86.

NVAX traded down $3.62 on Wednesday, hitting $80.18. 2,783,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,369,173. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.41. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $65.82 and a one year high of $277.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($9.75). The business had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.79 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 152.12% and a negative return on equity of 368.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 22.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $704,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

