TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,071,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,866 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for 5.2% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $35,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,984. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.75. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $35.63.

