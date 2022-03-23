TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 996.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 117.0% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 206.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEAM traded down $9.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,537. The firm has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.80 and a beta of 0.95. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $198.80 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $295.39 and a 200 day moving average of $358.71.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.00.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

