TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 142.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.70. The stock had a trading volume of 607,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,809. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $88.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.00.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.19.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

