TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $771,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,923,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,726,935. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $115.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.49 and a 200-day moving average of $129.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

About International Business Machines (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.