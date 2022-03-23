TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 179 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 142.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 42.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 65.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 55.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.93.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.77. 8,145,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,372,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.08.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 59.41%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.