Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tattooed Chef Inc. is a plant-based food company offering portfolio of plant-based food products. The company’s products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls and cauliflower pizza crusts. Tattooed Chef Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger II Corporation, is based in PARAMOUNT, Calif. “

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of TTCF opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. Tattooed Chef has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $25.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tattooed Chef had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tattooed Chef will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTCF. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 39,272 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

