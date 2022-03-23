T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.45. 154,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,796,881. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $156.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.45.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.14.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

