Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) to report ($0.48) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.51). Syros Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 108.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 368.52% and a negative return on equity of 75.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

SYRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Syros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 397.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18,273.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 26,862 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYRS remained flat at $$1.10 during trading hours on Friday. 734,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.28. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $9.43. The firm has a market cap of $68.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.06.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

