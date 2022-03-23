Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €135.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2022

UBS Group set a €135.00 ($148.35) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SY1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) target price on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($126.37) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($128.57) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($124.18) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($151.65) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €120.37 ($132.27).

Shares of FRA SY1 opened at €106.20 ($116.70) on Tuesday. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($62.59) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($80.75). The business’s 50 day moving average is €105.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is €116.53.

Symrise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.