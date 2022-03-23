Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €135.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €135.00 ($148.35) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SY1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) target price on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($126.37) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($128.57) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($124.18) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($151.65) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €120.37 ($132.27).

Shares of FRA SY1 opened at €106.20 ($116.70) on Tuesday. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($62.59) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($80.75). The business’s 50 day moving average is €105.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is €116.53.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

