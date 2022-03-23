Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY – Get Rating) traded up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.20 and last traded at $18.20. 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.86.
The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVCBY)
