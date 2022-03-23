Suzette M. Long Sells 40,356 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $222.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.35.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 67.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

