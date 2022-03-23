Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $91.00 to $89.00. The stock had previously closed at $31.89, but opened at $31.25. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sunrun shares last traded at $31.79, with a volume of 17,029 shares.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.31.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $104,297.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $46,244.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,896 shares of company stock worth $564,088 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polianta Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 37,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 65,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after acquiring an additional 83,377 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 412,797 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after acquiring an additional 146,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.53. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -79.72 and a beta of 2.11.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUN)

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

