Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.21

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.14 ($0.00). Sunrise Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00), with a volume of 32,474,064 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.21.

Get Sunrise Resources alerts:

About Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES)

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, limestone, diatomite, and other base metals and industrial mineral deposits. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project and NewPerl project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.