Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 1.5% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.09.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $5.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $261.36. 9,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,319. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.79 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

