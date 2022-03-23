Strs Ohio Sells 116,403 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 906,802 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 116,403 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 0.6% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Strs Ohio owned about 0.08% of PayPal worth $171,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in PayPal by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,472,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.13.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Raymond James lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.61.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

