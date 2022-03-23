Strs Ohio Acquires New Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,595,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,399,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.41% of ZoomInfo Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718,367 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,429,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $391,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZI stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.15. The company had a trading volume of 23,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,785. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.33. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $37.86 and a one year high of $79.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 518,797 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $26,458,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $29,387.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,128,038 shares of company stock worth $118,755,961. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.05.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

