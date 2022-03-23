StockNews.com Upgrades Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) to Hold

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

DRQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dril-Quip presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.71.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

DRQ stock opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. Dril-Quip has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $41.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.32). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $77.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dril-Quip will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Donald M. Underwood sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $121,901.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,783 shares of company stock valued at $254,708. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in Dril-Quip by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 34,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Dril-Quip by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Dril-Quip by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.

About Dril-Quip (Get Rating)

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.