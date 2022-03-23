StockNews.com Upgrades Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

ARES has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.00.

ARES stock opened at $80.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $90.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.88.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Management will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.09%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 114,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $9,004,103.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $4,734,715.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,390 in the last quarter. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

