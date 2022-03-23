StockNews.com Lowers ITT (NYSE:ITT) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised ITT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.44.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT opened at $80.47 on Friday. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ITT will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.264 dividend. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile (Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.