Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA)

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 4,354 call options on the company. This is an increase of 752% compared to the average daily volume of 511 call options.

NASDAQ:MESA opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33. Mesa Air Group has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $157.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.77.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Mesa Air Group had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $147.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mesa Air Group will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MESA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 6,662.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 708.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

