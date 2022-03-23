Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Price Target to $21.00

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 66.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CGNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush lowered Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.72.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $12.61 on Monday. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $832.18 million and a P/E ratio of 420.33.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.83 million. Cognyte Software had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 0.40%. Cognyte Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Cognyte Software by 2.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,272,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,143,000 after purchasing an additional 35,081 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth $2,731,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Cognyte Software by 13.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth $391,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth $1,343,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.